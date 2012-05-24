TABLE-Metal ores covered by Indonesia export tax

May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia on May 16 announced a list of metal ores that will be subject to a 20 percent export tax. Following is the list:

1. unprocessed iron pyrites

2. ungglomerated iron ores and concentrates

3. agglomerated iron ores and concentrates

4. roasted iron pyrites

5. manganese ores and concentrates

6. copper ores and concentrates

7. nickel ores and concentrates

8. cobalt ores and concentrates

9. aluminium ores and concentrates

10. lead ores and concentrates

11. zinc ores and concentrates

12. chromium ores and concentrates

13. processed molybdenum ores and concentrates

14. other molybdenum ores and concentrates

15. ilmenite ores and concentrates

16. titanium ores and concentrates

17. zirconium ores and concentrates

18. silver ores and concentrates

19. gold ores and concentrates

20. platinum group metal ores and concentrates

21. antimony ores and concentrates (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)