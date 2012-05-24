TABLE-Metal ores covered by Indonesia export tax

May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia on May 16 announced a list of metal ores that will be subject to a 20 percent export tax. Following is the list:
1. unprocessed iron pyrites
2. ungglomerated iron ores and concentrates
3. agglomerated iron ores and concentrates
4. roasted iron pyrites
5. manganese ores and concentrates
6. copper ores and concentrates
7. nickel ores and concentrates
8. cobalt ores and concentrates
9. aluminium ores and concentrates
10. lead ores and concentrates
11. zinc ores and concentrates
12. chromium ores and concentrates
13. processed molybdenum ores and concentrates
14. other molybdenum ores and concentrates
15. ilmenite ores and concentrates
16. titanium ores and concentrates
17. zirconium ores and concentrates
18. silver ores and concentrates
19. gold ores and concentrates
20. platinum group metal ores and concentrates
21. antimony ores and concentrates (Reporting by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Michael Urquhart)