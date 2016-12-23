FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia may allow some bauxite and nickel ore exports-minister
December 23, 2016

Indonesia may allow some bauxite and nickel ore exports-minister

JAKARTA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Indonesia is considering allowing some exports of mineral ores such as bauxite and nickel under certain conditions, the country’s mining and energy minister said on Friday.

A ban of all shipments of ore is due to be implemented on Jan. 12 but Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan said in an interview that a government regulation is being amended in a bid to cushion the impact.

Wwe are realistic about this issue and that’s why we are making an amendment on the existing government regulation that hopefully will be released, or will be approved by the president soon, perhaps early January next year,” he said. (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Ed Davies; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

