JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's mining ministry said on Friday it has issued a recommendation that is expected to allow the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc to resume copper concentrate exports within days.

The announcement comes after a more than one-month stoppage which push global copper prices to 21-month highs this week.

Freeport will be allowed to export 1.1 million tonnes of copper concentrate over the next one year, the mining ministry said in a statement seen by Reuters. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; writing by Fergus Jensen and Kanupriya Kapoor; editing by Jason Neely)