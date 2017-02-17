JAKARTA Feb 17 Indonesia's mining ministry said
on Friday it has issued a recommendation that is expected to
allow the local unit of Freeport McMoRan Inc to resume
copper concentrate exports within days.
The announcement comes after a more than one-month stoppage
which push global copper prices to 21-month highs this week.
Freeport will be allowed to export 1.1 million tonnes of
copper concentrate over the next one year, the mining ministry
said in a statement seen by Reuters.
