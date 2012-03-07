FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia law to generate more funds from mining sector -min
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 7, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 6 years ago

Indonesia law to generate more funds from mining sector -min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s new mining law is aimed at generating more funds for government from the mining sector, the energy and minerals minister said on Wednesday.

The law announced on the energy ministry website will require foreign firms to sell down stakes in mines by the 10th year of production and also require companies to increase domestic ownership to at least 51 percent.

“I haven’t checked the law, what the content is. The aim is the state has to get more. For new investment it will be simple, but for existing investment there must be re-renegotiation,” Energy and Minerals Minister Jero Wacik told Reuters.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy contains some of the world’s richest mineral deposits and its fast-growing mining sector accounts for more than a tenth of GDP. Grasberg on eastern Papua island is the world’s largest gold mine.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.