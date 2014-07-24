FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia says to take stern action against Newmont over contract dispute
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
ECONOMY
Fed keeps rates steady; portfolio drawdown to start in October
The garage science of Tasers
Shock Tactics: Read the full series
The garage science of Tasers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 24, 2014 / 8:50 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia says to take stern action against Newmont over contract dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president has said the government will take stern action against Newmont Mining Corp, which has filed for international arbitration over the country’s mineral export tax, the country’s chief economics minister quoted him as saying.

The comments by Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono are the harshest so far in the months’ long dispute over new rules intended to derive more income from the country’s huge mineral resources. A Newmont spokesman had said on Wednesday it was negotiating with Indonesia to resume copper concentrate exports after it sought arbitration of the issue.

“The government will take stern action towards Newmont,” chief economics minister Chairul Tanjung quoted Yudhoyono as saying. He added that the president had expressed disappointment over Newmont’s attitude and said it did not value working in Indonesia. (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau, Writing by Fergus Jensen and Jonathan Thatcher; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.