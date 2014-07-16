FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's likely next leader plans to reconcile Newmont dispute
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's likely next leader plans to reconcile Newmont dispute

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s likely next president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo would take a conciliatory approach to the country’s ongoing contract dispute with U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp, a party official said on Wednesday.

Jokowi, who is leading in reputable quick count polls, would be appointed in October pending the outcome of an election earlier this month to select the next president of Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“We think later we will establish healthy communications, and sit down together,” Darmawan Prasodjo, senior energy advisor to the Jokowi team, told Reuters in response to questions on how Jokowi would handle the dispute.

“The spirit of the next government if Jokowi becomes president will be different to the spirit of the current government ... the government must be sensitive,” he said.

The outgoing government threatened on Tuesday it could terminate Newmont’s contract for halting operations at the Batu Hijau copper and gold mine in eastern Indonesia. Newmont has said a new tax on shipments has prevented it from exporting concentrate from the mine and breaches its contract. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini and Fergus Jensen; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
