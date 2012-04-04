Indonesia can increase revenue from mining sector - president

JAKARTA, April 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono said on Wednesday he sees opportunities to increase state revenue from specific sectors of the mining industry but warned that a blanket tax on all sectors would be counter-productive.

“I see there is still opportunities to do it (increase revenue) in a good way. There are sources such as particular mining sectors. Not by pumping taxes from all sectors because that would probably be counter-productive,” Yudhoyono told a cabinet meeting.