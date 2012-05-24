FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia to regularly review base price for mineral export duties
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

Indonesia to regularly review base price for mineral export duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia will review mineral base export prices every three months to calculate duties on ores subject to new export regulations, the director general of foreign trade said on Thursday.

The comment helps to clarify how the new duties will operate.

Director general Deddy Saleh said it would be an interim measure before a longer term system for calculating base prices for mineral ores is found.

Indonesia introduced on May 6 a list of regulations that companies had to satisfy to continue exporting many unprocessed metals and minerals. The regulations shook an industry that contributes around 12 percent to the GDP of Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.