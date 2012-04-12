FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S&P says outlook for Indonesia mining sector stable
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 4:35 AM / 5 years ago

S&P says outlook for Indonesia mining sector stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - The outlook for Indonesia’s mining sector remains stable despite stringent regulations that are likely to become more onerous in future, driving up the cost of business, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday.

“The high economic importance of the mining sector to Indonesia’s central and regional governments provides a strong incentive for the government to adopt reasonable regulations that do not materially dent the sector’s performance or its attractiveness to investors,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Xavier Jean.

“Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services believes that while mining regulations will become more onerous in Indonesia, the government is unlikely to implement some of its more extreme regulations,” the agency said in a press release.

S&P is likely to release a report soon on the Indonesian government’s sovereign rating. Fitch and Moody’s agency upgraded Southeast Asia’s largest economy to investment status in recent months.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.