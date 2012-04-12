S&P says outlook for Indonesia mining sector stable

JAKARTA, April 12 (Reuters) - The outlook for Indonesia’s mining sector remains stable despite stringent regulations that are likely to become more onerous in future, driving up the cost of business, ratings agency Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday.

“The high economic importance of the mining sector to Indonesia’s central and regional governments provides a strong incentive for the government to adopt reasonable regulations that do not materially dent the sector’s performance or its attractiveness to investors,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Xavier Jean.

“Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services believes that while mining regulations will become more onerous in Indonesia, the government is unlikely to implement some of its more extreme regulations,” the agency said in a press release.

S&P is likely to release a report soon on the Indonesian government’s sovereign rating. Fitch and Moody’s agency upgraded Southeast Asia’s largest economy to investment status in recent months.