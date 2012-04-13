FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia finmin sees mining export tax rule by June
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 13, 2012 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

Indonesia finmin sees mining export tax rule by June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Indonesia will issue a mining export tax regulation before the end of the first half of 2012, the country’s Finance Minister Agus Martowardojo said on Friday.

“We want to be clear about which products and commodities will have the export tax imposed,” Martowardojo said, adding that government discussions were ongoing.

Government officials in Indonesia, the world’s top exporter of thermal coal and refined tin, say a 25 percent tax on mining exports is being considered for this year, though miners and industry analysts have speculated that such plans are likely to be toned down. (Reporting by Adriana Nina Kusuma; writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.