FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Vale says willing to increase mining royalty payments
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 12:25 PM / 5 years ago

Indonesia's Vale says willing to increase mining royalty payments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Vale’s Indonesia unit , the largest nickel producer in the country, is willing to increase its royalty payments in a renegotiated contract with the government, Chief Executive Nicolaas Kanter said on Friday.

“We are willing to adjust the royalty from what we actually paid up to now,” Kanter told Reuters by telephone, adding that the company was willing to increase its payments.

The company, which owns mines in South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi and Central Sulawesi, announced a five-year $2-billion investment in October 2011, with a production target of 120,000 tonnes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.