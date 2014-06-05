FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia hospital operator Mitra Keluarga eyes $300 mln IPO by 2015-underwriter
#Financials
June 5, 2014 / 9:46 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia hospital operator Mitra Keluarga eyes $300 mln IPO by 2015-underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesian hospital operator Mitra Keluarga aims to launch a $300 million initial public offering by the first quarter of 2015, the head of the planned offering’s underwriter said on Thursday.

Mitra Keluarga plans to increase the number of hospitals to 25 in the next few years from 11-12 currently, Kresna Securities President Director Michael Steven told reporters. It is unclear if there will be other underwriters for the offering.

Mitra Keluarga competes with other Indonesian healthcare providers such as PT Siloam International Hospitals Tbk .

If the IPO goes ahead, it will be the latest in a string of companies to list on the Indonesian stock exchange. Indonesian internet service provider PT Link Net made a strong trading debut earlier this week. (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata)

