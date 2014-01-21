Indonesia's MNC to invest up to $3 bln in fibre network over 10 years

JAKARTA, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s biggest media conglomerate MNC Group aims to invest $2 billion to $3 billion over the next 10 years to expand its fibre optic network in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy, its chief executive told reporters on Tuesday.

The network, which is targeted to reach 10 million households in Indonesia, will be operated by PT Global Mediacom , one of MNC Group’s listed units, said Hary Tanoesoedibjo at a briefing.

“We will roll out fibre optic fixed broadband to enhance Internet connectivity,” Tanoesoedibjo said. He did not give details on how the group would fund the investment.

In February last year, Global Mediacom set up a joint venture with China’s biggest online gaming and social networking company, Tencent Holdings, to promote the Chinese firm’s popular mobile chatting app, WeChat.

MNC Group’s assets include broadcast and print media, as well as telecommunication services. (Reporting by Fathiyah Dahrul; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Mark Potter)