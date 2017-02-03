FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's MNC Group to invest $2.25 bln, may launch IPO of media unit -CEO
February 3, 2017 / 3:22 AM / 7 months ago

Indonesia's MNC Group to invest $2.25 bln, may launch IPO of media unit -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's MNC Group plans investments of 30 trillion rupiah ($2.25 billion) over the next five years, Chief Executive Hary Tanoesoedibjo told reporters on Friday.

The conglomerate, which includes banking, media and property businesses, may also launch an initial public offering of its media unit in the second half of this year, Tanoesoedibjo said.

$1 = 13,355.0000 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Tom Hogue

