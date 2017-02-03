Indonesia's MNC Group to invest $2.25 bln, may launch IPO of media unit -CEO

JAKARTA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia's MNC Group plans investments of 30 trillion rupiah ($2.25 billion) over the next five years, Chief Executive Hary Tanoesoedibjo told reporters on Friday.
The conglomerate, which includes banking, media and property businesses, may also launch an initial public offering of its media unit in the second half of this year, Tanoesoedibjo said.
$1 = 13,355.0000 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata; Writing by Kanupriya Kapoor; Editing by Tom Hogue