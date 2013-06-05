FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian sharia lender seeks $260 mln in IPO-underwriter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 5, 2013 / 10:31 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesian sharia lender seeks $260 mln in IPO-underwriter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia is seeking to raise up to 2.6 trillion rupiah ($265 million) through an initial public offering, the underwriters said on Wednesday.

The bank is Indonesia’s second-largest Islamic law-compliant lender in terms of assets and would be the first Islamic bank to list on the Jakarta stock exchange.

Bank Muamalat is offering 2.615 billion shares, equivalent to 24.6 percent of its equity, at a price range of 625 to 975 rupiah a share. The IPO is due to list on July 5.

CIMB and Bahana Securities are the IPO underwriters.

Bank Muamalat has 2.5 million customers and operates 79 branches throughout Indonesia. ($1 = 9,800 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Andjarsari Paramaditha, Writing by Janeman Latul, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher and Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.