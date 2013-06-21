FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian lender Muamalat postpones up to $177 mln IPO -IFR
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 21, 2013 / 3:36 AM / in 4 years

Indonesian lender Muamalat postpones up to $177 mln IPO -IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - PT Bank Muamalat Indonesia delayed an up to $177 million an initial public offering because of recent stock market declines, IFR reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The sharia lender hasn’t decided on a new timetable for the IPO, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. Muamalat had already lowered the indicative price range on the deal to 575-675 rupiah from the original 625-975 rupiah, to try and drum up demand.

CIMB and Bahana Securities were hired to underwrite the IPO. (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.