FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia to offer 7 pct stake in Newmont mine to local govt
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2013 / 5:41 AM / in 4 years

Indonesia to offer 7 pct stake in Newmont mine to local govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia will offer a stake of 7 percent in a unit of U.S.-based Newmont Mining Corp to a local government, after a long dispute over who should get the share in the copper and gold miner.

“The government has no budget allocation for the purchase, so we will hand it over to the local government,” Coordinating Economic Minister Hatta Rajasa said.

Newmont, the world’s second-biggest gold producer, has long been caught in a lengthy legal battle between business-backed local government and central authorities for the right to buy the stake it is divesting in the Batu Hijau mine in West Nusatenggara province.

Newmont operates the mine in partnership with Japan’s Sumitomo Corp.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.