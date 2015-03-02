UPDATE 2-Indonesia sets Newmont deadline for Freeport smelter deal

(Adds comments from Newmont spokesman, Freeport spokesman in paragraphs 6-7, 13-14)

By Wilda Asmarini

JAKARTA, March 2 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp’s Indonesian copper export permit will not be renewed beyond March 19 unless it strikes a deal with Freeport-McMoRan Inc to invest in the latter’s planned smelter, a mines ministry official said on Monday.

“For an export permit extension for Newmont, we are still awaiting an agreement between Freeport and Newmont,” Coal and Minerals Director General Sukhyar told a news conference.

“It will depend how serious Newmont’s commitment to co-operate with Freeport is and how much they will share the investment,” Sukhyar said.

Indonesia has been in talks with miners about their plans to develop domestic smelting and processing facilities.

Early last year, Jakarta put in place export restrictions aimed at forcing mining firms to develop smelting and processing facilities so that Indonesia could refine all of its raw ores and concentrates.

“We share the government’s stated goal of increasing value-added mineral processing in Indonesia,” said Newmont spokesman Omar Jabara.

“As part of our MoU (memorandum of understanding) with Freeport, we continue working with them in support of their plans to develop a smelter. (Newmont) also has concentrate supply agreements with two Indonesian companies planning to build domestic smelters.”

Although fellow U.S.-based miner Freeport is pushing ahead with expansion plans at Indonesia’s sole copper smelter at Gresik, Newmont has said multiple studies show its Batu Hijau mine cannot sustain a smelter on its own.

The Indonesian government has long urged the companies to cooperate on a smelter.

After a fractious nine-month export tax dispute, Newmont signed a deal with the government last year that allowed for the resumption of copper concentrate exports. But this agreement is set to end unless Newmont can show it is serious about domestic processing.

“If they really commit, they will be given an export permit extension,” Sukhyar said. “The time limit for us to give an export permit extension is March 19.”

Newmont and Freeport account for 97 percent of Indonesia’s copper output.

“We continue to advance our discussions with the government of Indonesia on an agreement for our long-term operating rights,” said Freeport spokesman Eric Kinneberg, adding the talks include such issues as royalties and taxes, domestic processing and refining, divestment, and local content.

“In parallel, we are advancing plans to construct new smelter capacity in Indonesia. A site has been identified and we are actively engaged in discussions on technical, commercial and partnership arrangements.” (Additional reporting by Michael Taylor, and Susan Taylor in Toronto, writing by Michael Taylor; editing by Louise Heavens, G Crosse and David Clarke)