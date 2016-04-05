FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesian group to control Newmont Mining unit -businessman Panigoro
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 5, 2016 / 3:50 AM / a year ago

Indonesian group to control Newmont Mining unit -businessman Panigoro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 5 (Reuters) - An Indonesian group is set to buy a controlling stake in U.S. miner Newmont Mining Corp’s local operations and the deal is expected to be announced this week, Indonesian businessman Arifin Panigoro said on Tuesday.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo approves of the deal as it is “in (the) national interest”, said Panigoro, a key member of the investor group and a founder of oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk, to reporters on the sidelines of an event.

Panigoro declined to disclose the size of the deal and other details.

Newmont Nusa Tenggara operates the open pit Batu Hijau mine, the second-biggest copper mine in Indonesia. (Reporting by Hidayat Setiaji; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.