Indonesia state miners may join with Panigoro group for Newmont -official
April 15, 2016 / 9:40 AM / a year ago

Indonesia state miners may join with Panigoro group for Newmont -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian state miners may partner with a consortium including prominent businessman Arifin Panigoro to buy a stake in Newmont Mining Corp’s local operations, an official at the state enterprises ministry said on Friday.

Panigoro’s group has offered to buy a controlling stake in PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara, which runs Indonesia’s second-biggest copper and gold mine, in a deal that industry insiders have said could reach $2 billion.

The state miners are currently in talks with Panigoro’s group, Fajar Harry Sampurno, deputy for mining, strategic industries and media at the state enterprises ministry, told Reuters by phone. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Yuddy Cahya; Writing by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

