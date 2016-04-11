FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia govt has to approve Newmont Indonesia's stake sale -official
April 11, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Indonesia govt has to approve Newmont Indonesia's stake sale -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 11 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s government has to approve a local group’s plan to buy a controlling stake in Newmont Mining Corp’s Indonesian unit, Bambang Gatot, director general of coal and minerals at the energy ministry said on Monday.

Gatot said until Monday the government has not received a formal report about the plan.

Arifin Panigoro, one of investors in the group and founder of oil and gas firm PT Medco Energi Internasional, has said he expected the deal to be announced last week, but that did not happen.

Industry insiders say the value of the deal could reach $2 billion. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Tom Hogue)

