FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newmont says declares force majeure at Indonesian copper mine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 5, 2014 / 7:40 AM / 3 years ago

Newmont says declares force majeure at Indonesian copper mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp said on Thursday it has notified the Indonesian government that it is invoking force majeure at its Batu Hijau copper mine and plans to put most of the mine’s employees on leave with reduced pay.

Newmont and fellow miner Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc - who account for 97 percent of Indonesia’s copper output - are in disupute with the government over an export tax imposed in January.

“Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to export copper concentrate since January, and we still do not have an export permit,” Martiono Hadianto, CEO of Newmont’s Indonesian operations said in a statement. “We are left with no option but to declare force majeure.”

Newmont will continue selling copper concentrate from storage to Indonesia’s only copper smelter, PT Smelting at Gresik, through 2014, said the statement, which came after a new government drive this week to force a breakthrough. (Reporting by Michael Taylor and Fergus Jensen; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.