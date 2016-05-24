FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia renews Newmont Mining's copper export licence for six months
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 24, 2016 / 7:05 AM / a year ago

Indonesia renews Newmont Mining's copper export licence for six months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s mining ministry has issued the local unit of U.S. copper and gold miner Newmont Mining Corp with a recommendation to continue copper concentrate exports for the next six months, a ministry official said on Tuesday.

Newmont, Indonesia’s second-biggest copper miner, will be allowed to export “around 400,000” tonnes of copper concentrate from its mine in eastern Indonesia, Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters, without providing further details. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.