Indonesia renews Newmont Mining's copper export licence for six months

JAKARTA, May 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s mining ministry has issued the local unit of U.S. copper and gold miner Newmont Mining Corp with a recommendation to continue copper concentrate exports for the next six months, a ministry official said on Tuesday.

Newmont, Indonesia’s second-biggest copper miner, will be allowed to export “around 400,000” tonnes of copper concentrate from its mine in eastern Indonesia, Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot told reporters, without providing further details. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)