June 3, 2014 / 4:25 AM / 3 years ago

Newmont halts copper output from Indonesian mine - union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp has halted production of copper concentrate at its Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia, a union official told Reuters on Tuesday, as a deadlock continues over a mineral export ban in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“Production activities have been stopped since two days ago because our concentrate stockpiling facility is full,” Yoesrawan Galang, chairman of the Newmont Nusa Tenggara unit of an Indonesian mine workers’ union, told Reuters.

“As of now there (has been no) layoffs,” Galang said, adding that the firm had not declared force majeure yet.

Newmont’s Indonesian office could not be reached immediately for comment. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini, Michael Taylor and Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
