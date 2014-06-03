FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Newmont says halts copper output at Indonesia mine
June 3, 2014 / 4:45 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Newmont says halts copper output at Indonesia mine

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects fourth paragraph to make clear force majeure not declared)

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp has stopped copper output at its Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia, a company statement said on Tuesday, adding that the results of government talks this week would dictate the status of employees.

“Newmont Nusa Tenggara (PTNNT) today said that its concentrate storage facilities at Batu Hijau are now full, forcing the operation to halt processing activities and cease production of copper concentrate,” the statement said.

“The company has delayed to put employees on stand-by status at home on paid leave at reduced compensation in anticipation of a ministerial meeting this week that is intended to clarify the conditions under which copper concentrate exports will be permitted.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a union official told Reuters that copper concentrate production was halted two days ago, but that the company had not declared force majeure. (Reporting by Fergus Jensen and Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
