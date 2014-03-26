FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newmont cuts output at Indonesia mine by 70 pct after tax spat -ministry
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 5:35 AM / 3 years ago

Newmont cuts output at Indonesia mine by 70 pct after tax spat -ministry

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp has cut production at its Indonesian copper and gold mine by 70 percent, a mining ministry official said on Wednesday, as a dispute over a newly introduced export tax has dragged on for more than two months.

Indonesia implemented a ban on mineral ore exports and introduced an escalating export tax for concentrates in January to encourage mineral processing domestically in order to increase the value of exports. However, the new rules have left the mining sector in turmoil.

“Newmont’s production until today is only 30 percent,” the government’s mineral enterprise director, Dede Suhendra, told reporters. He added that Newmont was yet to resume exports since January, and was now only sending concentrates to Indonesia’s sole copper smelter at Gresik.

Newmont could not be reached immediately for comment.

The company, which runs the Batu Hijau mine in Indonesia and was forecast to produce between 75-90 million pounds of copper last year, said last month that it expects normal mining operations to continue at the mine in Indonesia for at least the next two months. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.