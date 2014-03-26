FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Newmont says no production cuts at its Indonesian copper mine
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2014 / 9:35 AM / 3 years ago

Newmont says no production cuts at its Indonesian copper mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp denied on Wednesday that it had cut production at its Indonesian copper and gold mine, adding that talks with the government would continue to try and resolve a two-month-old dispute over export taxes.

Earlier, the government’s mineral enterprise director Dede Suhendra told reporters production had been cut by 70 percent at Newmont’s Batu Hijau mine as the dispute dragged out.

“The information is incorrect,” Rubi Purnomo, head of corporate communications for Newmont in Indonesia said in an emailed response to Reuters.

“PTNNT (PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara) is producing normally at the moment but is able to supply to PT Smelting in Gresik only.”

Indonesia implemented a ban on mineral ore exports and introduced an escalating export tax for concentrates on Jan. 12 to encourage mineral processing domestically in order to increase the value of exports. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.