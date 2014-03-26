Newmont says no production cuts at its Indonesian copper mine

JAKARTA, March 26 (Reuters) - Newmont Mining Corp denied on Wednesday that it had cut production at its Indonesian copper and gold mine, adding that talks with the government would continue to try and resolve a two-month-old dispute over export taxes.

Earlier, the government’s mineral enterprise director Dede Suhendra told reporters production had been cut by 70 percent at Newmont’s Batu Hijau mine as the dispute dragged out.

“The information is incorrect,” Rubi Purnomo, head of corporate communications for Newmont in Indonesia said in an emailed response to Reuters.

“PTNNT (PT Newmont Nusa Tenggara) is producing normally at the moment but is able to supply to PT Smelting in Gresik only.”

Indonesia implemented a ban on mineral ore exports and introduced an escalating export tax for concentrates on Jan. 12 to encourage mineral processing domestically in order to increase the value of exports. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Tom Hogue)