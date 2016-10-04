Indonesia 'still discussing' whether to overturn nickel ore export ban

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is still considering whether to resume nickel ore exports, the mining minister said on Tuesday, amid broader discussions of the country's mining rules.

"It is still being discussed whether nickel (ore) can be exported or not," Mining Minister Luhut Pandjaitain told reporters, referring to rules on nickel ore with 1.8 percent metal content. The government expects to reach a decision on the rules within weeks, he said.

Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed nickel ore in 2014. Nickel smelter investors have said that they fear a reversal of the export ban would undermine prices of the metal and put at risk up to $12 billion in investments.