FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Indonesia 'still discussing' whether to overturn nickel ore export ban
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 4, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Indonesia 'still discussing' whether to overturn nickel ore export ban

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is still considering whether to resume nickel ore exports, the mining minister said on Tuesday, amid broader discussions of the country's mining rules.

"It is still being discussed whether nickel (ore) can be exported or not," Mining Minister Luhut Pandjaitain told reporters, referring to rules on nickel ore with 1.8 percent metal content. The government expects to reach a decision on the rules within weeks, he said.

Indonesia banned exports of unprocessed nickel ore in 2014. Nickel smelter investors have said that they fear a reversal of the export ban would undermine prices of the metal and put at risk up to $12 billion in investments.

Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.