JAKARTA Nov 22 Indonesia will cut the royalty charged on sales of processed and refined nickel to 2 percent from 4 percent, a mining ministry official said on Tuesday, referring to a revision of government rules on non-tax revenue from the coal and minerals sector.

The revised regulation was currently being checked by the law and human rights ministry, said Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot, adding that royalties for other metals would also change under the new rules, but stopped short of saying when the new regulation would be released.

"This is for miners like Vale," Gatot said, referring to Indonesia's top nickel producer. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)