#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 9:56 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-New Issue-Republic of Indonesia sells $2.5 bln debt in 2 parts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - The Republic of Indonesia on Tuesday
sold $2.5 billion of debt in two parts in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.	
    The 10-year notes are a new issue and the 30-year bonds are
a reopening of an existing 5.25 percent issue.	
    JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint
bookrunning managers for the sale.	
    For story see 	
	
BORROWER: REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA	
	
TRANCHE 1	
AMT $2 BLN      COUPON 3.75 PCT    MATURITY    04/25/2022	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 99.176   FIRST PAY   10/25/2012	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 3.85 PCT     SETTLEMENT  04/25/2012   	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 184.8 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A	
    	
TRANCHE 2	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.25 PCT    MATURITY    01/17/2042	
TYPE NTS        ISS PRICE 104.636  FIRST PAY   07/17/2042	
MOODY'S Baa3    YIELD 4.95 PCT     SETTLEMENT  04/25/2012   	
S&P BB-PLUS     SPREAD 180.6 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS  MORE THAN TREAS   NON-CALLABLE   N/A

