CORRECTED-New Issue-Republic of Indonesia sells $2.5 bln debt in 2 parts

April 17 (Reuters) - The Republic of Indonesia on Tuesday sold $2.5 billion of debt in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The 10-year notes are a new issue and the 30-year bonds are a reopening of an existing 5.25 percent issue. JP Morgan and Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. For story see BORROWER: REPUBLIC OF INDONESIA TRANCHE 1 AMT $2 BLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 04/25/2022 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.176 FIRST PAY 10/25/2012 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 3.85 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/25/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 184.8 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 5.25 PCT MATURITY 01/17/2042 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 104.636 FIRST PAY 07/17/2042 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 4.95 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/25/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 180.6 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A