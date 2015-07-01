FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Surya Semesta says considers buying Nusantara Infrastructure stake
July 1, 2015 / 2:07 PM / 2 years ago

Indonesia's Surya Semesta says considers buying Nusantara Infrastructure stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, July 1 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Indonesia’s Surya Semesta said on Wednesday that he was considering buying Rajawali Group’s entire 21 pct stake in Nusantara Infrastructure and that any deal may include a partnership with Malaysia’s Plus Expressways.

Rajawali previously said there were five bidders for its stake in Nusantara and it hoped to find a buyer by July.

Surya Semesta CEO Johannes Suriadjaja told reporters that he is interested in the stake so the company can expand its toll road business.

Reporting by Cindy Silviana; writing by Michael Taylor; editing by David Evans

