UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Surya Semesta says considers buying Nusantara Infrastructure stake
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 4:46 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Indonesia's Surya Semesta says considers buying Nusantara Infrastructure stake

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Surya Semesta CEO says may partner Malaysia’s PLUS Expressways

* Five bidders for Rajawali’s Nusantara stake-Rajawali

* Surya Semesta keen to expand toll road business-CEO (Adds no comment from UEM Group)

JAKARTA, July 2 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Indonesia’s Surya Semesta said on Wednesday that he was considering buying Rajawali Group’s entire 21 percent stake in Nusantara Infrastructure and that any deal may include a partnership with Malaysia’s PLUS Expressways International Bhd.

PLUS Expressways is a unit of UEM Group, which is in turn a unit of Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd . A spokeswoman for UEM Group declined to comment.

Rajawali previously said there were five bidders for its stake in Nusantara and it hoped to find a buyer by July.

Surya Semesta CEO Johannes Suriadjaja told reporters that he is interested in the stake so the company can expand its toll road business. (Reporting by Cindy Silviana, Additional reporting by Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah in KUALA LUMPUR; Writing by Michael Taylor; Editing by David Evans and Anand Basu)

