Indonesia's OCBC NISP plans to raise $311 mln via bond issuance
January 15, 2013

Indonesia's OCBC NISP plans to raise $311 mln via bond issuance

JAKARTA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian lender PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk plans to raise up to 3 trillion rupiah ($311 million) by issuing bonds in February, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

“The funds will be used for loans, mostly in mortgage loans. Last year loan growth was above the industry and our growth estimate this year will be up to 30 percent,” Chief Executive Parwati Surjaudaja told reporters.

OCBC Sekuritas, NISP Sekuritas, Mandiri Sekuritas and Indopremier Securities will be the underwriters for the bond issue.

Shares of the lender were down 2 percent at 1,500 rupiah, while the broader index was up 0.4 percent.

$1 = 9,635 rupiah Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Editing by Chris Gallagher

