Protestors block entrance to Exxon's Cepu oilfield

JAKARTA, March 12 (Reuters) - Protestors have blocked the main entrance to ExxonMobil’s Cepu oilfield in a dispute against an engineering contractor, though the U.S. major said its production of 20,000 barrels per day of oil has not been affected so far.

Vehicles have been blocked from entering the onshore field on Java island and an industry source told Reuters the disruption could hurt production if protestors also blocked an alternative road.

“We are aware of the current protests...we can confirm that to date there has been no impact to our production in Banyu Urip field in Cepu block,” said Wigra Anggara Hanafiah, a spokesman for ExxonMobil in Indonesia.

It was not clear why the local village community was demonstrating against contractor PT Tripatra Group, a unit of Indonesia’s Indika Energy, which is in charge of the first phase of the block’s engineering and construction.

The disruption is the latest in a growing number of local protests over resource projects in Indonesia, some of which have turned violent as communities seek a greater share of profits. Local protestors attacked an oilfield on Sulawesi island last year and shut production for 13 days.

“We hope the regent, as the local leader in the area, can overcome the problem,” said Gde Pradyana, a spokesman for Indonesia’s energy watchdog BPMigas, of the Cepu protest.

The industry source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to media, said the protest was stopping equipment from reaching the field to increase output, and could shut production if other roads were also blocked.

Mobil Cepu Ltd, a unit of ExxonMobil, is the operator of Cepu and holds a 45 percent stake in the block, with state energy firm Pertamina holding another 45 percent. Cepu is expected to reach full daily output of 165,000 barrels by 2014.