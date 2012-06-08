FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesian 6-mth avg crude price at $119.22/bbl in May
June 8, 2012 / 1:40 AM / in 5 years

Indonesian 6-mth avg crude price at $119.22/bbl in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, June 8 (Reuters) - The six-month average Indonesian benchmark crude price rose slightly to $119.22 a barrel in May from $119.08 a month earlier, but prices are still below the government’s $120.75 ceiling, reducing the prospect of a fuel price hike.

The prices were released by the energy ministry on Friday.

Indonesia’s parliament in March rejected a government proposal for a fuel price hike, and instead gave it the power to raise petrol if the crude price edges 15 percent above a budget target of $105 per barrel. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Writing by Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

