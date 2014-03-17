FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 8:05 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia crude output drops as haze hits Chevron's Sumatra wells

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, March 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s crude oil output has dropped to 790,000 barrels per day (bpd) after haze from forest fires on the island of Sumatra forced the country’s biggest producer, Chevron, to close hundreds of its wells, the country’s oil and gas regulator said.

“It’s still below 800,000 bpd, around 790,000 bpd,” SKKMigas spokesman Handoyo Budi Santoso told Reuters on Monday, referring to the latest national crude output figure from Sunday.

Santoso also said hundreds of Chevron employees and their families had been relocated due to the forest fire haze that had reached dangerous levels last week.

Indonesia has targeted to produce 870,000 bpd of crude this year.

