Indonesia's president-elect says yet to decide on Petral's future

JAKARTA, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s president-elect Joko Widodo said on Wednesday he had not yet decided whether to temporarily halt operations at Pertamina’s energy trading unit Petral, saying such a move needed to be carefully calculated.

His comments differed from a statement released on Monday by Widodo’s transition office that said the president-elect would suspend activities of oil traders at Petral to allow for an audit of its operations as part of efforts to fight alleged fuel smuggling and corruption.

“Whether this company is making fuel (purchasing) inefficient, I don’t know yet,” Widodo, who takes office on Oct. 20, told reporters.

“If there is a recommendation (to alter Petral operations), there needs to be checks in the field and accurate calculations.”

Pertamina officials declined to comment.

Petral, which started trading for Pertamina in 2009, trades Indonesian as well as foreign crude oil and products. Its markets are mostly in the Asia Pacific region as well as the United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa.