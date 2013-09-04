TABLE-Indonesia expects 5 pct rise in oil output in 2014

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia is expected to produce 870,000 barrels of oil per day next year, up 5 percent from current output, driven by increases from Exxon Mobil, state oil firm Pertamina and China's CNOOC. The following is the expected oil outputs by companies for 2014 compared with this year, in barrels per day, according to the energy ministry. Company 2014 budget 2013 actual* 2013 budget estimate estimate Chevron Pacific 310,500 321,470 319,430 Pertamina EP 128,890 118,530 123,330 Total 67,000 72,340 74,320 Pertamina Hulu Energy** 61,430 52,040 54,010 CNOOC 38,130 34,500 37,030 ConocoPhillips 28,780 34,670 32,890 Mobil Cepu 58,960 25,070 25,140 Chevron Indonesia 27,640 22,620 23,330 Petrochina 16,730 16,000 15,990 BOB - BSP Pertamina Hulu 14,000 12,730 15,040 Medco E&P 13,400 14,730 14,060 Vico Indonesia 13,860 12,860 13,010 Others 90,680 88,220 92,400 Total 870,000 826,000 840,000 * As of July 2013 ** Consists of Pertamina Hulu Energy's stakes in N.W. Java Sea and West Madura