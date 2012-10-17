REFILE-Indonesia's 2012 oil output set to drop 3.6 pct

By Fergus Jensen

JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s declining oil and condensate production will fall a further 3.6 percent in 2012 to 870,000 barrels per day, as damaged infrastructure, aging fields and a lack of exploration investment hurt output, state oil and gas regulator BPMigas said on Wednesday.

The former OPEC member was once self-sufficient in oil and gas but for years has been struggling to attract investment to halt declining oil output.

Southeast Asia’s largest economy has often missed annual oil production targets, which have gradually declined from a peak in 1995 at 1.6 million bpd.

A damaged pipeline at Chevron Pacific Indonesia’s (CPI) Duri field had contributed to the slide, with losses of 25,000 bpd, BPMigas public relations chief Hadi Prasetyo said.

“With fields in this condition, we have only been able to hold on and reduce the decline in production, but to increase it we need new fields,” Prasetyo said.

CPI, a unit of U.S. Chevron Corp, produces around half of Indonesia’s oil, he said.

Last year Inonesia’s oil production dropped 4.5 percent to 902,000 bpd, after dropping from 945,000 bpd in 2010.

Indonesia was banking on the the Exxon Mobil-led Cepu block in Java, the country’s biggest oil find in the last decade, to help to limit declining output, Prasetyo said.

The field’s output is expected to reach 165,000 bpd by 2014, but the project has been hampered by land acquisition problems.

“Only once that is producing will we see the graph increase. Without it we’re just holding out,” Prasetyo said.