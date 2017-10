JAKARTA, Dec 3 (Reuters) - PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) failed to sell any crude palm oil at its auction on Monday. Volume Price (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Total volume offered 16,000 Previous volume auctioned 4,000 Previous top price 6,727 KPB palm oil prices ranged between 6,326 rupiah ($0.66) to 6,626 rupiah. ($1 = 9593.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)