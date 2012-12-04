TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 4

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on Tuesday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Asianagro Agungjaya 2,000 6,478 FOB Belwawan Victorindo Alam Lestari 4,000 6,478 FOB Belawan Victorindo Alam Lestari 2,000 6,478 FOB Dumai Total volume offered 18,500 Total volume traded 8,000 Previous volume auctioned NIL Previous top price NIL ($1 = 9595.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)