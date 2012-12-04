FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 4
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 4, 2012 / 10:31 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 4

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices
for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB
Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on
Tuesday. 
     
 Buyer                            Volume   Price    Terms 
                                 (tonnes)  (Rp/kg)     
 Asianagro Agungjaya               2,000   6,478    FOB Belwawan
 Victorindo Alam Lestari           4,000   6,478    FOB Belawan
 Victorindo Alam Lestari           2,000   6,478    FOB Dumai
                                                  
 Total volume offered             18,500              
 Total volume traded               8,000              
 Previous volume auctioned           NIL              
 Previous top price                         NIL
    
($1 = 9595.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.