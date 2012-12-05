TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 5

JAKARTA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on Tuesday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Asianagro Agungjaya 1,000 6,493 FOB Belawan Musim Mas 4,000 6,493 FOB Belawan Intibenua Perkasatama 2,000 6,493 FOB Dumai Total volume offered 17,500 Total volume traded 7,000 Previous volume auctioned 8,000 Previous top price 6,478 ($1 = 9600.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)