REFILE-TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 6

(Corrects formatting) JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on Thursday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Musim Mas 1,000 6,503 Ex fact Medan Musim Mas 6,000 6,503 FOB Belawan Intibenua Perkasatama 2,000 6,503 FOB Dumai Aman Jaya Perdana 1,000 6,293 FOB Panjang Lampung Total volume offered 19,000 Total volume traded 10,000 Previous volume auctioned 7,000 Previous top price 6,493 ($1 = 9610.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)