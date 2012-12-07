FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 6
December 7, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 6

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects formatting)
    JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices
for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB
Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on
Thursday.   
    
Buyer                     Volume   Price  Terms   
                          (tonnes) (Rp/kg)       
Musim Mas                   1,000   6,503  Ex fact Medan
Musim Mas                   6,000   6,503  FOB Belawan 
Intibenua Perkasatama       2,000   6,503  FOB Dumai
Aman Jaya Perdana           1,000   6,293  FOB Panjang Lampung
                                    
                                                    
Total volume offered        19,000  
Total volume traded         10,000  
Previous volume auctioned    7,000   
Previous top price                  6,493 
         
($1 = 9610.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
