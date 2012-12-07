TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 7

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on Friday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Musim Mas 1,000 6,550 Ex fact Medan Musim Mas 1,500 6,550 FOB Belawan Multimas Nabati Asahan 3,000 6,550 FOB Belawan Wilmar Nabati Indonesia 2,500 6,550 FOB Dumai Total volume offered 17,000 Total volume traded 8,000 Previous volume auctioned 10,000 Previous top price 6,503 ($1 = 9610 rupiah) (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)