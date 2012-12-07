FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 7
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 7, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 7

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices
for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB
Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on
Friday.  
      
 Buyer                           Volume   Price    Terms  
                                (tonnes)  (Rp/kg)      
 Musim Mas                        1,000   6,550    Ex fact Medan
 Musim Mas                        1,500   6,550    FOB Belawan 
 Multimas Nabati Asahan           3,000   6,550    FOB Belawan
 Wilmar Nabati Indonesia          2,500   6,550    FOB Dumai
                                                   
 Total volume offered            17,000               
 Total volume traded              8,000               
 Previous volume auctioned       10,000                  
 Previous top price                       6,503 
 
($1 = 9610 rupiah)

 (Reporting by Fergus Jensen)

