TABLE-Indonesia KPB Nusantara palm oil prices Dec 10
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices
for crude palm oil (CPO) quoted at an auction by PT KPB
Nusantara (formerly known as the state marketing centre) on
Monday.  
      
 Buyer                           Volume   Price    Terms  
                                (tonnes)  (Rp/kg)      
 Musim Mas                        1,000   6,610    Ex fact Medan
 Musim Mas                        2,000   6,610    FOB Belawan 
 Berkah Emas Sumber Terang        1,000   6,610    FOB Belawan
 Multimas Nabati Asahan           3,000   6,610    FOB Belawan
 Victorindo Alam Lestari          3,000   6,610    FOB Dumai
                                                   
 Total volume offered            16,000               
 Total volume traded             10,000               
 Previous volume auctioned        8,000                  
 Previous top price                       6,550 
 
($1 = 9620.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)

 (Reporting by Michael Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
