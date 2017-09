Sept 23 (Reuters) - Following are Indonesian prices for crude palm oil quoted at an auction by PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk on Friday. Buyer Volume Price Terms (tonnes) (Rp/kg) Wira Inno Mas 500 4,615 FOB Padang Berkah Emas Sumber Terang 1,500 4,260 FOB Tanjung Bakau Total volume offered 3,200 Total volume traded 2,000 Previous volume auctioned 9,000 Previous top price 8,630 (Compiled by Fergus Jensen in Jakarta; Editing by Anand Basu)