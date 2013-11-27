FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia starts WTO dispute against Pakistan over paper products
November 27, 2013 / 11:54 AM / 4 years ago

Indonesia starts WTO dispute against Pakistan over paper products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Indonesia has launched a trade dispute against Pakistan over paper products, the World Trade Organization said on Wednesday.

Indonesia wants Pakistan to close down its investigations into imports of writing and printing paper, on which it could decide to levy punitive anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties.

Although the investigations have been suspended by Pakistani courts, Indonesia says they have been open for longer than allowed under WTO rules. If the dispute is not settled within 60 days, Indonesia could ask the WTO to adjudicate. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

