TABLE-Indonesia set to nearly double palm oil refining capacity
#Basic Materials
July 15, 2012 / 9:02 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Indonesia set to nearly double palm oil refining capacity

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - Following is table showing the results of a survey of palm oil
firms planning to boost refining capacity in Indonesia, the world's largest producer of
the vegetable oil. It is based on responses from company officials and traders.
    For a related story, see: 
  Refining capacity in tonnes
    
 Company                   Current     Planned        Total  Investments  Targeted date
                          Capacity    Capacity     Capacity               of completion
 Wilmar International    7,000,000   3,500,000   10,500,000     $100 mln        Q3 2012
 Musim Mas               5,000,000   3,500,000    8,500,000     $860 mln            n/a
 Tunas Baru Lampung      1,802,450           0    1,802,450          n/a            n/a
 Virgoz                  1,760,000     480,000    2,240,000     $212 mln           2014
 Asian Agri              1,700,000   1,700,000    3,400,000          n/a            n/a
 Indofood Agri           1,430,000           0    1,430,000          n/a            n/a
 Golden Agri (SMART)     1,380,000   1,200,000    2,580,000     $200 mln      2013-2014
 Pacific Interlink       1,280,000     480,000    1,760,000          n/a           2012
 Duta Palma                941,040         n/a      941,040          n/a            n/a
 FELDA IFFCO/TH            500,000     145,000      645,000      $30 mln           2013
 Plantations                                                              
 Bakrie Sumatera           531,200     464,000      995,200      $40 mln      2012-2013
 PT Hasil Abadi            320,000           0      320,000          n/a            n/a
 Perdana                                                                  
 PT Mikie Oleo Nabati      320,000         n/a      320,000          n/a            n/a
 Industri                                                                 
 PT Gawi                   300,000           0      300,000          n/a            n/a
 First Resources           250,000     600,000      850,000          n/a        Q1 2013
 PT Dua Kuda               250,000         n/a      250,000          n/a            n/a
 PT Eterindo               240,000         n/a      240,000          n/a            n/a
 Wahanatama                                                               
 PT Cisadane Raya          180,000           0      180,000          n/a            n/a
 Chemicals                                                                
 Ecogreen                  100,000         n/a      100,000          n/a            n/a
 Oleochemicals                                                            
 PT Bina Karya Prima        84,000         n/a       84,000          n/a            n/a
 PT Indo Biofuels           40,000         n/a       40,000          n/a            n/a
 Energy                                                                   
 Astra Agro Lestari              0     640,000      640,000          n/a           2013
 Sime Darby (Minimas             0     750,000      750,000     $100 mln           2012
 Gemilang)                                                                
 Kencana Agri (JV                0     480,000      480,000          n/a   Apr/May 2013
 with Louis Dreyfus)                                                      
 Mewah                           0     630,000      630,000     $145 mln            n/a
 P&G                             0     300,000      300,000     $100 mln            n/a
 Ferrostaal (JV with             0   1,400,000    1,400,000     $500 mln       mid-2013
 PTPN III)                                                                
 PTT                             0     130,000      130,000      $19 mln           2013
 PTPN III                        0     400,000      400,000     $127 mln            n/a
 Djarum Food Group               0     320,000      320,000     $370,000            n/a
 Unilever                        0     300,000      300,000     $117 mln            n/a
                                                                          
 Total                  25,408,690  17,419,000   42,827,690    $2.55 bln  
 
 (Compiled by by Chew Yee Kiat, Michael Taylor, Niluksi Koswanage and Mas Alina;
Editing by Ed Davies)

0 : 0
