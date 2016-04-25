FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's Sinar Mas Agro expects 15 pct decline in 2016 output
April 25, 2016 / 4:30 AM / a year ago

Indonesia's Sinar Mas Agro expects 15 pct decline in 2016 output

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian palm producer PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources and Technology Tbk expects a production drop of 15 percent this year from 3 million tonnes last year, said Franky Widjaja, chief executive of parent Golden Agri-Resources Ltd.

“There was a lot of drought in our (plantation) area in Sumatra and Kalimantan, like in Southern Kalimantan, it’s very dry,” Widjaja told reporters in Jakarta on Monday.

Last year’s El Nino dry weather pattern has affected production of palm trees in the region.

He said national production could fall around 5-10 percent this year, from 31 million tonnes last year. (Reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe; Writing by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Ryan Woo)

