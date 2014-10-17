FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indonesia's palm oil output seen 3 pct lower in Sept - Reuters survey
October 17, 2014 / 7:30 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's palm oil output seen 3 pct lower in Sept - Reuters survey

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

By Michael Taylor
    JAKARTA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Crude palm oil output in
Indonesia, the world's top producer, is expected to fall 3
percent in September, a survey of leading industry officials
showed, easing due to dry weather conditions earlier in the
year.
    Palm production in Southeast Asia's largest economy was seen
at a median 2.68 million tonnes in September, according to a
Reuters survey of four Indonesian industry officials and
plantation firms, versus 2.75 million tonnes in August.
    "You could argue that a drought in the early part of the
year is having a slight effect," said Chris de Lavigne, an
analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "There was a slightly dry period in
February which could be affecting the output right now."
    September and October are often peak periods for palm output
in Southeast Asia, before output falls during the monsoon season
in November and December when thunderstorms and flooding can
delay harvesting and complicate transport of fruit to mills.
    Indonesia is expected to produce around 30 million tonnes of
palm oil this year and export around 20 million.
    The median estimate for Indonesian crude palm oil (CPO)
exports in September was 1.75 million tonnes, down from 1.72
million tonnes last month, while inventories were seen at 2.5
million tonnes versus 2.58 million tonnes in August.
    In Malaysia, the world's No.2 palm oil producer, palm stocks
roaw to their highest in 18 months at end-September to 2.09
million tonnes, industry data showed. 
    "You tend to find that Indonesian palm is a little bit
cheaper and they were the first to put export tax down to zero,
so maybe it's been flying off the shelves a little bit quicker,"
added de Lavigne. 
    Palm plantations firms have come under pressure this year
after benchmark CPO prices fell almost 20 percent, hurt
by high inventories as anticipated demand from biodiesel
consumption lagged below target and the absence of a forecast
crop-damaging El Nino weather pattern. 
    In an attempt to remain competitive with rival grower
Malaysia, Indonesia slashed its monthly CPO export tax to zero
for October from 9 percent in September. This is likely to be
extended into November. 
    Major firms operating in Indonesia include Golden
Agri-Resources, Wilmar International and
Sime Darby Bhd. Top overseas buyers are India and
China.
    Transparent and reliable palm oil data is difficult to find
in Indonesia. The Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI)
publishes monthly data provided by a professional surveyor, that
showed August exports fell 6.5 percent to 1.72 million tonnes.
 
    The Reuters survey included contributions from GAPKI, the
Indonesian Palm Oil Board, the Indonesian Vegetable Oil Industry
Association and PT Sinar Mas Agro Resources & Technology
, one of the largest listed palm firms.
    Palm oil is used as a cooking oil and in a wide variety
products ranging from candies to cosmetics and soaps. It is also
a popular "green" additive to fossil fuels.
    Palm oil futures may end the year 2 percent above current
levels, but still down about 19 percent for the year, a Reuters
poll showed. 
         
    Below is a table of median Reuters CPO survey results for
2014 (all forecasts are in million tonnes):
 
     Month           Output   Exports   Inventories
 
     September       2.675      1.750     2.500 
     August          2.750      1.720     2.575
       

 (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Richard Pullin)

